Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,268 shares of company stock valued at $49,619,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

