Aperio Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock worth $10,223,372. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $21.31 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

