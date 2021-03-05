Aperio Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

