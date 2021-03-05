Aperio Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after buying an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of KBR by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 652,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 250,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $30.64 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.56 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

