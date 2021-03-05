Aperio Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Kaman worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 285,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kaman by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kaman by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,643,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAMN opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

