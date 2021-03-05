Aperio Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of EnPro Industries worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.