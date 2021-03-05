Aperio Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Materion worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Materion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $74.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

