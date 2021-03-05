Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.23% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

CPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

CPF stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.