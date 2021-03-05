Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

