Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INT opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

