Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,642 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after buying an additional 664,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,317,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,097,000 after buying an additional 106,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after buying an additional 87,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $181.00 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.82.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $430,020.00. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

