Aperio Group LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Bancorp worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.