Aperio Group LLC Purchases 3,732 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

