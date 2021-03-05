Aperio Group LLC Sells 11,323 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,583,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $17,225,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 2,368.3% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 479,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at $6,861,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

