APIX (APIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $324,725.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, APIX has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $324,725.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

