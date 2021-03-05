Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Trading 7% Higher

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.95. 270,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,247,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

