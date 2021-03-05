Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,177,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $288,921,000 after buying an additional 148,468 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 242,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 156,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,165,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,885,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

