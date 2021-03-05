Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $120.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

