Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,695,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 622,425 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,023,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

