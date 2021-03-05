Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 13.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 278.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 410.1% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 66,038 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 165.1% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 168.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 653,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 410,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.4% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $120.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.