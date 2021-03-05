Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.54

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 6626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.26.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

