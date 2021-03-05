Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMEFF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Appreciated Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get Appreciated Media alerts:

About Appreciated Media

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc operates as a film and television media production company worldwide. The company produces independent films and television movies for business-to-business distribution. It is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciated Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciated Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.