Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $146.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

