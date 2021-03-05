Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Trading Up 5%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 113,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 99,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

APYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

