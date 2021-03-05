Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
NASDAQ AQMS opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
