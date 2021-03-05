Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) rose 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 10,900,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 5,358,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

