Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) rose 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 10,900,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 5,358,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.
About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
