AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 9,509,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 3,868,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $450.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

