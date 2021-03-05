AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 9,509,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 3,868,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $450.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.
