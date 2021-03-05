Aragon Achieves Market Cap of $201.27 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00010335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $201.27 million and approximately $41.02 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

