Aragon Court Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $126,982.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court token can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00469966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00068902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.00458720 BTC.

Aragon Court Token Profile

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

