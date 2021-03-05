Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ABUS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 30,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

