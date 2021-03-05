Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 3,752,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,133,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

The stock has a market cap of $280.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

