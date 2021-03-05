ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,312,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 28th total of 4,858,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

ARC Resources stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

