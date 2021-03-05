Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $723.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $246,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.