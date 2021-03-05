Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,273 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

