Archer DAO Governance Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $759,200.00 (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $759,200.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,982,650 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

