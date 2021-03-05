Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Archrock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Archrock has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 92.06%.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,372,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

