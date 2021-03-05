Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 273,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,978. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

