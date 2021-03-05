Ardor Price Tops $0.19 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Ardor has a market cap of $192.08 million and $11.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00298778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $972.33 or 0.02053215 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

