Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,585 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,142 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $226.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average of $219.19. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

