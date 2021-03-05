argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issues Earnings Results

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARGX traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.46. 3,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.32.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.76.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.