Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.99

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 188251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 25.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 276.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

