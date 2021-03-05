Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105,355.71

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Arion has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $105,355.71 and $16.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00461366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,628,866 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

