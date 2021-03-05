Arion (ARION) Market Cap Reaches $112,329.33

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Arion has a market capitalization of $112,329.33 and approximately $284.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.00472202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00069955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00078068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00466971 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,625,545 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.