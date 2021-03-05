Arionum Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Arionum has a market cap of $137,348.95 and approximately $535.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 78.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,123.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.44 or 0.03140774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00370607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.07 or 0.01028764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00431711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00373885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00250296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

