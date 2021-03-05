ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stake Lowered by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,119 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. 1,949,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

