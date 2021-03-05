Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.02

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 163.02 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 272 ($3.55), with a volume of 151,400 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 163.02.

About Artilium (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

