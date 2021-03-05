Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. 2,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

