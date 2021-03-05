Artis REIT Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Artis REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

