Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.52 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Arweave has a total market cap of $489.49 million and approximately $15.52 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.66 or 0.00030108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00751396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

