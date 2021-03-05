ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Director Buys $18,500.00 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Director William Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.92. 81,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $382,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

